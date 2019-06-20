NYC home prices plunge after SALT deductions capped

New York City real estate prices are plummeting since the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which imposed a $10,000 cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

Continue Reading Below

According to analysis from Deutsche Bank Global Research and StreetEasy, home prices in Manhattan are falling at the fastest rate since the financial crisis.

In 2019, prices are down about 5 percent year over year. Sales in the first quarter were down 2.7 percent year over year, according to research from Douglas Elliman.

In 2006, home prices were up about 15 percent from the year prior. Between 2009 and 2010, home prices in New York City declined more than 10 percent.

It’s not just Manhattan feeling the pain, however. Pricey homes in the luxurious Hamptons are also starting to lose their value.

Advertisement

According to the report from Douglas Elliman from the first quarter of 2019, the high-end housing market experienced its “slowest conditions” since the financial crisis. The first quarter recorded the lowest number of first-quarter sales since 2012, an uptick in inventory and a larger share of sales below the $1 million mark. Sales were down 19.3 percent from the previous quarter, while the median sale price fell 5.5 percent to $850,000.

Falling real estate prices come amid concerns about an outmigration of individuals from New York and other high-tax states, like New Jersey and Connecticut, as mobile residents consider relocating to avoid an increased tax burden.

While Florida received more movers than any other state last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, New York's outflows to the Sunshine State were the highest – 63,772 people. New York had the third-largest outflows of any state, with 452,580 people moving out within the past year. California, another high-tax state, had the largest outflow of domestic residents – with the highest proportion of people headed to Texas, Arizona and Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

And these exoduses may only intensify. As previously reported by FOX Business, now that taxpayers have seen the consequences of the new law following the first filing season, they have a clear view of the “dollar implications” that have resulted from changes to the tax code – and specifically the loss of the SALT deduction. The IRS’ recent guidance that officially squashed a potential workaround could also contribute to more relocations.