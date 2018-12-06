November jobs report: Here's what to expect on Friday

The U.S. economy is expected to have added 200,000 jobs in November, on the heels of a blowout month that soared past Wall Street’s expectations.

Continue Reading Below

The Department of Labor will release payroll data early Friday morning, which will offer an in-depth evaluation of the labor market, including job additions, unemployment rate, wage growth and labor participation rate.

In October, the unemployment rate remain at 3.7 percent, the lowest rate in nearly 50 years -- and according to Josh Wright, chief economist of software company iCIMS, that will likely remain unchanged in November’s report.

Wright anticipated that retailers will likely struggle to fill roles because of the labor market, particularly in retail.

“Job openings in the retail industry rose nearly 5% in a month when they normally decline (and did in fact decline in the other 4 industries we track), before seasonal adjustments,” he said in an email.

Advertisement

Private sector employment increased by 179,000 jobs in November, according to the ADP National Employment report, missing analyst expectations of 195,000 jobs. The lower-than-expected number is likely a result of an increasingly tight labor market and a record number of unfulfilled positions, according to Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi.