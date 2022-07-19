NJ salon owner warns of 'detrimental' impact of inflation: 'We're getting taken advantage of from the top'

J. Walker Salon owner Jessica Walker says inflation has dramatically increased the cost of some goods by as much as 400%, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday that after 25 years in business she's never seen an economic climate like this.

JESSICA WALKER: It really feels like we're getting taken advantage of from the top, to be honest with you… Right now these costs are given to us and we have to have these products and goods to do business, and there isn't anything I can do about it. It seems out of my control because it is. It's a very uneasy and difficult time to maintain doing business day to day, getting up and showing up.

SMALL BUSINESS SENTIMENT PLUNGES TO 48-YEAR LOW AS INFLATION WORRIES MOUNT

As a small business owner I feel we are the engine that drives the economy and we have employees that need to feed their families. If we can’t keep our bottom line, in line, then I think across the country if you have a million salon owners and 25 or 50% of them go out of business that will really have a detrimental effect on the economy.

