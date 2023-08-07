Newly passed California law squeezes ‘lots of costs’ out of mom-and-pop pork producers

Newly passed blue state legislation has pork producers snorting over industry oversight which could shutter farm doors and add to food inflation.

"The issue is really around the cost associated with Proposition 12, and how producers across Pennsylvania and the country are going to be able to come compliant to meet the demands of the consumers in California," Pennsylvania Pork Producers President Ben Barcovtch told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

California’s Proposition 12 could cost pork producers and consumers up to $350 million over its animal welfare law. Back in May, the Supreme Court ruled that the Democrat-led state has the right to impose tough animal-welfare standards on pork produced outside the state.

Proposition 12 specifically bans the sale of pork products unless the animal from which it derived was housed with specific space allowances. According to the bill text, each animal must have at least 24 square feet and the ability to "lie down, stand up, fully extend limbs and turn around freely."

But according to producers like Barcovtch, the regulations could force smaller operations to close their barn doors.

"There's lots of cost associated behind being able to become compliant," he said. "Right now, farmers are facing $40, $50 per pig losses. It's already tough."

Flock mentioned in his report that larger producers like Smithfield, Hormel, Tyson, Seaboard and Clemens are expected to comply with the new rules.

But for mom-and-pop businesses: "You're looking at between $3,000 and $4,000 a sow to become compliant."

In addition to Barcovtch, groups like the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) and the American Farm Bureau Federation have been outspoken on the legislation, claiming the standards would give California the power to unfairly impose new costs on the industry and "transform the pork industry nationwide."

The pork farmers previously told FOX Business that California raises almost no hogs, but accounts for 13% of the nationwide pork consumption.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania porker further cautioned over Proposition 12’s fiscal impact damaging local operations, owners and thus market prices.

"Everyone in California, across the country, want wholesome pork and we want to be able to provide it to all of our customers across the country," Barcovtch said. "And whenever you're able to limit market access, that kind of stuff can happen."

The California Department of Food and Agriculture did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for a response to Barcovtch’s comments.

FOX Business’ Brianna Herlihy, Bill Mears and Shannon Bream contributed to this report.