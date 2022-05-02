Expand / Collapse search
New Zealand hosts tourists for first time after lifting pandemic restrictions

Tourists still have to be vaccinated and must test for the virus before and after arriving

New Zealand opened up its borders to tourists Monday for the first time in more than two years after officials lifted most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Prior to the pandemic, New Zealand welcomed more than 3 million tourists each year, making up 20% of the country's foreign income and more than 5% of its economy as a whole.

But in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the start of the pandemic in early 2020, New Zealand imposed some of the world's strictest border policies, prohibiting all international travelers from entering the country.

The border restrictions stayed in place as New Zealand officials initially committed to an elimination strategy in early 2020, despite the country suffering just over 100 cases and no deaths at the time.

The easing of travel restrictions comes as more than 80% of the country's 5 million residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Tourists must be vaccinated and will be required to test themselves for COVID-19 before and after arriving.

"Today is a day to celebrate, and is a big moment in our reconnection with the world," Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said.

New Zealand opened its borders to tourists from Australia three weeks ago. And on Monday, the country lifted restrictions for about 60 visa-waiver countries. Most tourists from China and other non-waiver countries are still prohibited from visiting the country.

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, more than 90,000 people had booked flights to New Zealand in the seven weeks since the country announced the relaxed tourism policy.

"Our tourism industry have felt the effects of the global pandemic acutely, and are working hard to prepare," Ardern said.

The prime minister said there were no immediate plans to change COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for visitors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.