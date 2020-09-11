Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Bankruptcy

New York Sports Club owner plans to seek bankruptcy protection to weather coronavirus

Plans to receive $80M in funding allegedly fell through after the company upped its request

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The owner of New York Sports Clubs plans to seek bankruptcy protection Friday as it grapples with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Town Sports International Holdings is seeking relief after failing to win tens of millions of dollars in financial aid, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter it didn't identify.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CLUBTOWN SPORTS INT. HLDGS0.31-0.07-17.84%

24 HOUR FITNESS FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY, CLOSES OVER 130 GYMS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The company -- which bills itself as one of the largest owners and operators of fitness clubs in the Northeast -- had been attempting to obtain $80 million from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, Bloomberg reported, but that firm backed out when the gym chain realized the amount wouldn't be large enough and raised its request to $20 million.

(New York Sports Clubs)

The push for funding comes as the sports club owner looks to refinance a loan due in November, according to the sources. Kennedy Lewis already made one investment while the stock was down, the people said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

By filing for bankruptcy, Town Sports would be able to cut its debt and close locations that are underperforming, Bloomberg reported.

Representatives for Town Sports and Kennedy Lewis Investment Management didn't immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS