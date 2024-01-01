Expand / Collapse search
New York minimum wage increase goes into effect as 2024 begins

Minimum wages are expected to continue gradually increasing on a yearly basis until 2026

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 1

As the United States entered the new year, New York's minimum wage increased statewide at the stroke of midnight. 

Minimum wage workers in the Empire State received a raise in pay of between 80 cents to a dollar this year, the first in a series of gradual increases expected over the coming years. 

NEW YORK CAPITAL ALBANY

The state Capitol in Albany. New York's minimum-wage workers had more than just the new year to celebrate Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, with a pay bump kicking in as the clock ticked over to 2024. (Hans Pennink, File / AP Newsroom)

The minimum wage for workers in New York City and some of its surrounding suburbs was increased from $15 to $16. 

For the rest of the state, the minimum wage rose from $14.20 to $15. Wages will continue to increase annually until minimum wage employees are paid $17 in New York City and $16 in the rest of the state. 

New York City skyline

In the first of a series of annual increases slated for the Empire State, the minimum wage increased to $16 in New York City and some of its suburbs, up from $15. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

The process is expected to be finished by 2026. 

Further increases to keep up with inflation will be tied to fluctuations in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.

Kathy Hochul

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul waves during an event in New York City. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via / Getty Images)

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul worked with the New York state legislature on the wage increase plan, which saw criticism from business owners who claimed the rising minimum wage would force some businesses under. 

Other Democrats to the left of Hochul argued the wage increase did not go far enough.