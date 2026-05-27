New York hotel rates set to rise after historic union contract boosts labor costs

New York City hotel rates could climb even higher after hotel owners signed what industry officials describe as the most expensive union contract in the industry’s history, locking in major wage increases for workers while raising affordability concerns for travelers and smaller hotels.

The agreement, reported by The Wall Street Journal, reached last week to avoid a strike ahead of next month’s FIFA World Cup kickoff, increases hourly pay for most hotel workers by roughly 50% over eight years. By 2032, some housekeepers are expected to earn six-figure salaries.

Hotel owners say the deal will significantly raise operating costs in a city that already has some of the nation’s highest average hotel prices outside major resort markets. New York hotel rooms averaged $334 per night last year, according to CoStar.

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"The only way to maintain your profit when your costs go up is to keep raising your rates," Cornell University hospitality professor David Sherwyn told The Journal.

Industry officials estimate the new contract will increase annual property operating costs by about 15%, adding pressure on hotels to pass those expenses onto consumers at a time when many travelers are already facing higher fuel, airfare and vacation costs.

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The labor agreement also arrives at a difficult moment for hotel operators who had hoped the FIFA World Cup would deliver a major tourism boost. As of mid-May, New York City hotel occupancy for June – when the tournament begins – was running about 12 percentage points below last year’s levels, according to CoStar, despite the region hosting eight matches, including the championship final.

Analysts say some tourists and business travelers may be avoiding the city because of concerns about crowds and soaring World Cup ticket prices.

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Luxury hotels are expected to fare better because higher-income travelers have continued spending despite rising costs. Midrange and lower-tier hotels could face greater pressure as lower-income households reduce travel spending this year, according to Bank of America Institute data.

International tourism also remains a concern for the city’s hotel industry. Hoteliers say overseas bookings weakened earlier this year amid geopolitical tensions tied to the Iran conflict, though some operators report demand is beginning to recover.

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Hotel executives warn that additional risks – including higher airline ticket prices, flight cuts and concerns about U.S. border screenings – could further slow the recovery in international travel, which has long been considered a critical driver of New York’s tourism economy.