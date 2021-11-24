NYC man charged with hacking into Wegmans customer accounts, placing $10,000 in fraudulent orders

A New York City resident is being charged with hacking into 59 Wegmans Food Market customer accounts and placing $10,000 in fraudulent orders.

According to the Department of Justice, Maurice Sheftall, 23, was arrested after attempting to access 74 customer accounts on Wegmans.com, which can be used to buy and have groceries delivered.

Sheftall was successful in hacking 59 of these accounts, and made 25 fraudulent orders with "groceries and other goods," which resulted in $10,000 worth of charges being placed, according to authorities.

If Sheftall is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine.

Sheftall was released under conditions after making an appearance in court with U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen.

The Wegmans website can be used to order flowers, office supplies, and home decorations, in addition to food.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesperson for Wegmans told FOX Business that they are taking the situation seriously.

"We take situations like this very seriously, and have thoroughly analyzed the data to ensure all affected information has been secured. We do not comment on the specifics of an active investigation," the spokesperson said.