New home sales tumble in September as mortgage rates march higher

Sales of new U.S. homes tumbled in September as high home prices and mortgage rates not seen in over a decade edged prospective homebuyers out of the market.

New single-family home purchases fell 10.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 603,000 units, the Commerce Department reported on Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected new home sales — which account for a small percentage of total sales — to fall 13.9% last month.

