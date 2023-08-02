New Frontier Airlines policy requires flyers to drop-off checked bag 60 minutes before flight

Frontier Airlines has rolled out a new stricter bag policy that will require passengers who wish to check a bag to roll up at the airport at least one hour before their flight departs.

Beginning August 16, the airline’s ticket counters will close to passengers for check-in and bag drop 60 minutes before flight departures. Previously, passengers could drop off their bag just 45 minutes before their flight left.

"We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption," the budget-airline wrote alongside it's Twitter post about the new policy.

The change will force passengers on Frontier Airlines to show up earlier than most U.S major airlines.

United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines requires passengers to check their bags at least 45 minutes prior to departure for domestic flights. Jet Blue requires at least 40 minutes and Delta Air Lines requires just 30 minutes for passengers to check their bag prior to departure.

The reaction from passengers were mixed, with some saying they believe the move is designed to get more passengers to use the app and others saying it was a "money-making scheme."

"I think you guys are trying to make people use the app to check in which is fine. But what about people who get free checked bags like military?" asked one user. "They have to go to the agents counter, so will you make it easier for them to check in with their bags on your app?"

Another user said: "This is obviously a money-making scheme so more people have to buy replacement flights when they miss the check in window. If 45 minutes isn’t enough, maybe they should increase their staffing levels."

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.