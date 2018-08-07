Search

Nestle sees no direct implications on business from Iran sanctions

Food and BeverageReuters

Nestle USA CEO Steve Presley on the impact of President Trump's tariffs, a potential second round of tax cuts, the state of the U.S. consumer, the risks of potential price hikes and the company's new headquarters in Virginia.video

Nestle USA CEO: We continue to grow in the US

Nestle USA CEO Steve Presley on the impact of President Trump's tariffs, a potential second round of tax cuts, the state of the U.S. consumer, the risks of potential price hikes and the company's new headquarters in Virginia.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle sees no direct fallout from renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran, the world's biggest food company said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

"We continue to closely follow political developments regarding sanctions against Iran. There are no direct implications for our business at this stage," it said in response to a query.

Nestle Iran has its headquarters in Tehran and two factories: one in Qazvin that produces infant cereals and infant formula, and a bottled water factory in Polour. The company has 818 employees and imports a limited range of Nestle products from abroad, it said.

"By providing basic food products to Iranian consumers, we will continue to fulfill the needs of the population," it added.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments