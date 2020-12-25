Nashville explosion leaves 41 businesses damaged

A Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville left at least 41 businesses "materially damaged," in addition to displacing some residents and injuring three others, officials said.

Mayor John Cooper said the Friday blast was caused by a "deliberate bomb" in a motor home that went off. Three people sustained non-threatening injuries but no deaths were reported.

Several buildings were damaged and some residents were displaced. One building collapsed from the explosion, officials said. Cooper issued a 48-hour curfew for the affected area started at 4:30 p.m.

He said it would take time to rebuild and that it would be sometime before things get back to normal.

"As we see the full extent of this ... you can tell that it's going to need special help, special resources," he said. "In the meantime, the curfew area is going to provide safety and security for businesses in this area."

Metro Nashville police officers responded to reports of gunshots when they found a parked RV broadcasting a warning message just before the explosion.

"Basically (it) was saying that it was going to detonate within a certain time frame," police Chief John Drake said. "The officers immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents here not knowing if the bomb was going to detonate immediately or if it was going to go off in the time that it stated."