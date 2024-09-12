Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mortgage
Published

Mortgage rates fall to lowest level in over 18 months

Mortgage rates declined to their lowest point since February 2023

close
 Jenny and Dolly Lenz discuss home buying in todays market on The Claman Countdown. video

What is the real estate outlook in 2024?

 Jenny and Dolly Lenz discuss home buying in todays market on The Claman Countdown.

Mortgage rates fell this week to the lowest levels in over a year and a half, but elevated rates and high home prices are still keeping would-be buyers and sellers out of the housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.20%, down from the 6.35% reading of the past two weeks. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.18% a year ago.

home with 'for sale' sign in front

A "For Sale" sign in front of a home in San Jose, California, on Sept. 5, 2024.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Mortgage rates have fallen more than half a percent over the last six weeks and are at their lowest level since February 2023," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. 

"Rates continue to soften due to incoming economic data that is more sedate," Khater continued. "But despite the improving mortgage rate environment, prospective buyers remain on the sidelines, as they negotiate a combination of high house prices and persistent supply shortages."

Many would-be buyers and sellers are holding out to see if rates fall further. Currently, about 80% of mortgage holders have a rate below 5%, according to a Zillow survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage declined to 5.27% from 5.47% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.51%.