Mortgage rates drop for second straight week to 7.02%

Mortgage rates declined for a second consecutive week but remain above 7% as a home affordability crisis maintains its grip on the housin g market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 7.02% this week from 7.09% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.39% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also fell to 6.28% from 6.38% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.75%.