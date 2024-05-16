Expand / Collapse search
Mortgage rates drop for second straight week to 7.02%

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also fell

Mortgage rates declined for a second consecutive week but remain above 7% as a home affordability crisis maintains its grip on the housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 7.02% this week from 7.09% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.39% a year ago.

home for sale

A recently sold home in the Issaquah Highlands area of Issaquah, Washington, US, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also fell to 6.28% from 6.38% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.75%.