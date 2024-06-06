Expand / Collapse search
Mortgage rates tick down, back below 7%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 6.99%

Housing affordability is an important election issue for 91% of Gen Z adults, survey reveals

Real estate investor Grant Cardone joins Fox & Friends to weigh in, arguing it is the worst time to buy a home in his lifetime. 

Mortgage rates dipped just under 7% this week after crossing above that threshold in the prior reading as rates remain stubbornly high, stifling the housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.99% this week from 7.03% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.71% a year ago.

home for sale with clouds overhead

A home available for sale is shown on May 22, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Home sales have fallen in April for the second consecutive month as high mortgage rates continue halting housing markets.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also decreased to 6.29% from 6.36% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.07%.