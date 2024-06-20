Mortgage rates decline for third straight week
Mortgage rates remain in the high-6% range
Mortgage rates are down for the third straight week, remaining in the high-6% territory.
Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.87% this week from 6.95% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.67% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also decreased to 6.13% from 6.17% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.03%.