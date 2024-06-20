Expand / Collapse search
Mortgage rates decline for third straight week

Mortgage rates remain in the high-6% range

Mansion Global host Katrina Campins discusses the state of the housing market on Making Money.

Housing needs interest rates to hit at least 6% to see a recovery: Katrina Campins

Mansion Global host Katrina Campins discusses the state of the housing market on Making Money.

Mortgage rates are down for the third straight week, remaining in the high-6% territory.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.87% this week from 6.95% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.67% a year ago.

home for sale with clouds overhead

A home available for sale is shown on May 22, 2024 in Austin, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also decreased to 6.13% from 6.17% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.03%.