Mortgage rates tick lower for second week in a row

Mortgage rates declined for the first time in weeks, though they are still hovering near 7%, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.84% from last week's reading of 6.85%.

The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.95% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates have moved within a narrow range for the past few months and this week is no different," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Rate stability, improving inventory and slower house price growth are an encouraging combination as we celebrate National Homeownership Month."

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage slipped to 5.97% from last week's reading of 5.99%. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.17%.

While the average rate on a 30-year note still hovers around 7%, U.S. home listing prices hit an all-time high, signaling a potential shift toward a buyers' market, according to industry experts.

In total, the value of homes in the U.S. rose 20.3% from a year ago, reaching a record $698 billion, according to a recent report from the real estate firm Redfin. The increase was driven by a combination of growing inventory, slowing demand and rising home-sale prices.

With the number of sellers outpacing buyers, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather told FOX Business that the market is poised to shift over the next couple of months.