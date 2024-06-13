Mortgage rates fall to 6.95%

Mortgage rates are down for the second straight week, but still remain stubbornly high for many would-be buyers.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.95% this week from 6.99% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.69% a year ago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also decreased to 6.17% from 6.29% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.10%.