Mortgage rates fall to 6.95%

Mortgage rates fall for the second straight week

2024 housing market is ‘something we haven’t seen in our lifetime’: Kirsten Jordan

Real estate agent Kirsten Jordan breaks down struggles facing home buyers and shares her predictions for the housing market on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

Mortgage rates are down for the second straight week, but still remain stubbornly high for many would-be buyers.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.95% this week from 6.99% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.69% a year ago.

home for sale

A recently sold home in the Issaquah Highlands area of Issaquah, Washington, on April 16. (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also decreased to 6.17% from 6.29% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.10%.