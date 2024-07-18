Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates fall to 6.77%

Both 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rate averages declined

close
The Bahnsen Group founder and CIO David Bahnsen surveys the real estate market as younger homebuyers struggle with the ongoing housing crisis.  video

Housing affordability crisis is a ‘major problem’ for the US economy: David Bahnsen

The Bahnsen Group founder and CIO David Bahnsen surveys the real estate market as younger homebuyers struggle with the ongoing housing crisis. 

Mortgage rates fell again this week but remain uncomfortably high for many would-be buyers.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.77% this week from 6.89% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.78% a year ago.

home for sale

A "New Listing" sign outside a home in Napa, California, US, on Monday, May 6, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage also dropped to 6.05% from 6.17% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.06%.