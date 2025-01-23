Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates finally fall after 6-week climb

Long-term mortgage rates tick below 7% as affordability crisis rages on

close
Romer Debbas managing partner Pierre Debbas says the economic consequences of the California wildfires will continue to be an unfortunate story. video

Natural disasters are worsening America's housing affordability crisis, expert warns

Romer Debbas managing partner Pierre Debbas says the economic consequences of the California wildfires will continue to be an unfortunate story.

Mortgage rates finally broke a six-week streak of increases, but the decline will not provide much relief, as long-term rates dipped just below 7%.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 6.96%, down from last week's reading of 7.04%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.69% a year ago.

century 21

Mortgage rates fell back below 7% this week, but remain elevated. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"After crossing the 7%-mark last week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage saw its first decline in six weeks," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "While affordability challenges remain, this is welcome news for potential homebuyers, as reflected in a corresponding uptick in purchase applications."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.16% from 6.27% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.96%.