Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates rise above 7% for first time since May

Housing market remains stalled as mortgage rates continue to climb

close
Romer Debbas managing partner Pierre Debbas says the economic consequences from the California wildfires will continue to be an unfortunate story. video

Natural disasters are worsening Americas housing affordability crisis, expert warns

Romer Debbas managing partner Pierre Debbas says the economic consequences from the California wildfires will continue to be an unfortunate story.

Mortgage rates continued their upward climb this week, leaping above 7% and adding further pressure on the stagnant housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.04%, up from last week's reading of 6.93%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.60% a year ago.

KB Home Sign

Mortgage rates remain stubbornly high, with long-term notes jumping above 7% this week. (REUTERS/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

"Mortgage rates ticked up for the fifth consecutive week and crossed seven percent for the first time since May of 2024," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "The underlying strength of the economy is contributing to this increase in rates."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.27% from 6.14% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.76%.