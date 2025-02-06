Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates edge lower, remain near 7%

Average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remains in the upper-6% range

close
Cushman & Wakefield Chairman of Global Brokerage Bruce Mosler discusses President Donald Trump's impact on commercial real estate and how Americans are handling 7% mortgage rates. video

The future workforce needs affordable housing: Bruce Mosler

Cushman & Wakefield Chairman of Global Brokerage Bruce Mosler discusses President Donald Trump's impact on commercial real estate and how Americans are handling 7% mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates moved slightly lower this week, but long-term rates remain elevated in the upper-6% range.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage edged down to 6.89% from last week's reading of 6.95%. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.64% a year ago.

home for sale

Elevated mortgage rates are dragging down demand in the housing market. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Mortgage rates have been stable over the last month and incoming data suggest the economy remains on firm footing," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Even though rates are higher compared to last year, the last two weeks of purchase applications are modestly above what we saw a year ago, indicating some latent demand in the market."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.05% from 6.12% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.9%.