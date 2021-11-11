Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mortgage

Mortgage rates dip below 3%

Freddie Mac economist says he sees purchase demand remaining 'strong into next year'

close
loanDepot chairman and CEO Anthony Hsieh argues it's important for the Fed to keep rates low because it drives affordability in housing. video

Interest rates have direct correlation with affordable housing: loanDepot CEO

loanDepot chairman and CEO Anthony Hsieh argues it's important for the Fed to keep rates low because it drives affordability in housing.

Mortgage rates have dipped below 3% again for the first time since early October, sparking a rebound in mortgage applications. 

Freddie Mac's latest weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 2.98% for the week ending Nov. 10, after coming in at 3.09% the week before. The average rate a year ago was 2.84%.

home for sale

A "For Sale" sign stands in front of a home that is in the process of being sold in Monroe, Wash., outside of Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File / AP Newsroom)

Fifteen-year fixed-rate mortgages were at 2.27% according to the latest numbers, after sitting at 2.35% in the prior survey. Last year at this time, the 15-year FRM was at 2.34%.

"Despite the re-acceleration of economic growth, the recent bond rally drove mortgage rates down for the second consecutive week," Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement announcing the results. 

Sold Home For Sale Sign and New House

Sold Home For Sale Sign and New House (iStock / iStock)

HOMEBUILDERS FACE FURTHER INFLATION HEADWINDS

"These low mortgage rates, combined with the tailwind of first-time homebuyers entering the market, means that purchase demand will remain strong into next year," Khater continued, adding, "however, affordability pressures continue to be an ongoing concern for homebuyers."

Also this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported weekly increases across the board on mortgage applications, with refinances seeing a boost of 7% and purchases climbing 3%.

house

Refinances saw a boost of 7% over last week (iStock / iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting said in a statement, "The dip in rates might have helped to bring some buyers back into the market, but housing inventory is still extremely low and price growth remains elevated."

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this report