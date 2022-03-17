Mortgage rates breach 4% for first time since 2019

Mortgage rates have officially surpassed 4% in the U.S. for the first time since May 2019, and economists expect them to continue to climb.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 4.16%, up from 3.86% last week and 3.09% from a year ago.

The data indicated that the average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed to 3.39% this week, after sitting at 3.09% last week. At this point last year, the same loan type averaged 2.4%.

AVERAGE MORTGAGE LOAN SIZE HOLDS NEAR RECORD DESPITE 4% RATES

Adjustable-rate mortgages are also up at 3.19%. Last week, ARMS were at 2.97%, and the product averaged 2.79% at this time in 2021.

Economists expected mortgage rates to rise after the Federal Reserve raised rates a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday.

HOW TO BUY A HOME WHEN THE COMPETITION IS STIFF

Though mortgage rates do not follow the federal funds rate, they do tend to follow the yield on the 10-year Treasury – which also hit its highest level since May 2019 this week, spiking to 2.246% following the central bank's announcement.

"The Federal Reserve raising short-term rates and signaling further increases means mortgage rates should continue to rise over the course of the year," Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in announcing the latest numbers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Khater added, "While home purchase demand has moderated, it remains competitive due to low existing inventory, suggesting high house price pressures will continue during the spring homebuying season."

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.