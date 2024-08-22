Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates edge lower

Average rates for 30- and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages both dipped a bit this week

close
Nest Seekers International chief economist Erin Sykes weighs in as high interest rates continue to hurt the housing market on The Bottom Line. video

Could the housing market see a bump after the 2024 presidential election?

Nest Seekers International chief economist Erin Sykes weighs in as high interest rates continue to hurt the housing market on The Bottom Line.

Mortgage rates dipped a bit this week, still holding steady around the mid-6% range while demand remains weak in the housing market.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage ticked down to 6.46% this week from 6.49% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 7.23% a year ago.

home for sale

A sign is posted in front of a home for sale on Aug. 7, 2024, in San Rafael, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Although mortgage rates have stayed relatively flat over the past couple of weeks, softer incoming economic data suggest rates will gently slope downward through the end of the year," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Earlier this month, rates plunged and are now lingering just under 6.5 percent, which has not been enough to motivate potential homebuyers. We expect rates likely will need to decline another percentage point to generate buyer demand."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage declined to 5.62% from 5.66% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.55%.