Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates fall slightly to lowest level since February

The average for both 30-year and 15-year fixed mortgage rates declined to their lowest levels in months

close
Meredith Whitney Advisory Group Founder and CEO Meredith Whitney says home prices have gone up over 30% on The Claman Countdown. video

Meredith Whitney: The Fed would need to cut rates 75-100 bps to get the housing market moving

Meredith Whitney Advisory Group Founder and CEO Meredith Whitney says home prices have gone up over 30% on The Claman Countdown.

Mortgage rates decreased a bit this week, remaining uncomfortably high for many would-be buyers but hitting their lowest point in months.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.73% this week from 6.78% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.90% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates declined to their lowest level since early February," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "Expectations of a Fed rate cut coupled with signs of cooling inflation bode well for the market, but apprehension in consumer confidence may prevent an immediate uptick as affordability challenges remain top of mind."

A home for sale in Miami, Florida

A "for sale" sign displayed in front of a home on Feb. 22, 2023, in Miami, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage dropped to 5.99% from 6.07% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 6.25%.