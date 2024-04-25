Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Mortgage rates continue upward climb to 7.17%

Mortgage rates jump again as demand sputters

close
Heritage Foundation economist Peter St. Onge offers his analysis on the housing unaffordability crisis on The Bottom Line.’ video

Mortgage rates climb above 7% as housing market stutters

Heritage Foundation economist Peter St. Onge offers his analysis on the housing unaffordability crisis on The Bottom Line.’

Mortgage rates climbed again this week, exacerbating the home affordability crisis that is stifling the housing market.

open house sign in front of home

An "Open House" sign outside of a home in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 19, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, released Thursday, showed that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage jumped to 7.17% this week from 7.1% last week. The average rate on a 30-year loan was 6.43% a year ago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The average rate on the 15-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.44% from 6.39% last week. One year ago, the rate on the 15-year fixed note averaged 5.71%.