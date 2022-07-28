Mortgage rates add to recession woes

U.S. mortgage rates dipped again after climbing the past two weeks, signaling recession jitters are taking a toll on investors and buyers alike as the housing market continues to cool.

Freddie Mac's latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday shows the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.3%, down 5.54% from last week but up from 2.8% a year ago.

The average for a 15-year fixed-rate note also fell, dropping to 4.58% from 4.75%. The same week in 2021, the 15-year rate was at 2.1%.

The declines come as investors sought a safe haven in U.S. Treasurys amid building recession fears ahead of Thursday's gross domestic product report confirming a second straight quarter of contraction in the economy.

CERTAIN CALIFORNIA, IDAHO, FLORIDA HOUSING MARKETS MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO DOWNTURN IN A RECESSION

While lower mortgage rates are a welcome sign to potential home buyers, rates remain elevated and demand in the housing market continues to plummet amid sky-high home prices and four-decade-high inflation eating away at Americans' budgets.

The National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday that its pending home sales index tanked 8.6% in June from the prior month, down 20% from June 2021.

FED'S POWELL SAYS HE DOES NOT THINK US ECONOMY IS IN A RECESSION

"Purchase demand continues to tumble as the cumulative impact of higher rates, elevated home prices, increased recession risk, and declining consumer confidence take a toll on homebuyers," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It’s clear that over the past two years, the combination of the pandemic, record low mortgage rates, and the opportunity to work remotely spurred greater demand," Khater said. "Now, as the market adjusts to a higher rate environment, we are seeing a period of deflated sales activity until the market normalizes."

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.