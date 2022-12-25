Expand / Collapse search
More than 2,300 flights canceled across US on Christmas day amid brutal winter storm

Nearly 3,500 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve

More than 2,300 flights were canceled and nearly 6,000 others were delayed on Christmas day as airports across the United States dealt with a historic winter storm, according to flight tracker FlightAware. 

Travelers didn't fare much better on Christmas Eve, as nearly 3,500 flights were canceled and another 8,607 were delayed on Saturday. The cancelations came as 1.8 million Americans took to the skies on Christmas Eve, with travel numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels. 

Hundreds of luggage are seen at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) due to airline cancelations, in San Francisco, California, United States on December 23, 2022.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Christmas day, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest in the world, was the hardest hit by travel mishaps with 111 flights delayed, representing 11% of all fights, according to FlightAware. 

Denver International Airport canceled 105 flights, while Nevada's Harry Reid International Airport canceled 79 flights and Orlando International Airport canceled 62 flights. 

Travelers wait in a TSA security screening line at Orlando International Airport two days before Christmas Eve in Orlando, Florida.  (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Buffalo Niagara International Airport shut down on Dec. 23 and will remain closed until 11 a.m. on Dec. 27 amid a particularly dangerous storm in the northeast. 

Amtrak also canceled dozens of trains in the Midwest and Northeast from Dec. 23 through Christmas day. 

Travelers make their way through a security line at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 23, 2022.  (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cancelations will continue into next week, with 365 flights throughout the United States already called off for Monday. 