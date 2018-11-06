More than 1M jobs could go unfilled, here's why

There are 1.14 million more jobs in America compared to unemployed Americans, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover(JOLTS)survey for September.

Continue Reading Below

According to the latest JOLTS report, released Tuesday morning, the number of job openings decreased to 7.099 million on the last business day of September, slightly below the 7.10 million estimate. August job additions were revised higher to a record 7.293 million.

The measure may have come in below expectations, but it was the seventh-straight month that the number of jobs exceeded the number of employed Americans.

There were 5.96 million people unemployed in September, and even if every one of these unemployed Americans accepted a job, there would be 1.14 million jobs unfilled.