Mississippi restaurant owner reeling from inflation squeeze as products have almost doubled in price

Restaurant owner battered by rising inflation: Riding this ‘wave’

A Mississippi restaurant owner stressed that inflation is deeply impacting his business as he continues to "ride this wave."

"We're an upscale family pizzeria, and we have been trying to ride this wave…be as reasonable as we can, as we go through every week seeing the invoice prices change," Sal & Mookie’s Pizzeria co-owner Jeff Good told "Varney & Co." Thursday. 

Good runs three restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi, where he said food costs have jumped drastically in just 18 months. 

Last year, Sal & Mookie’s Pizzeria was charging customers $15.95 for 15 wings, and now due to inflation, the price is $27.95 for a plate, at a "premium price."

If you think the price you’re paying for gas, groceries, or a candy bar has gone up, you are correct. Inflation is affecting the U.S. now more than ever, and rural areas have it worse than others. video

Inflation Hits Rural Towns

If you think the price you’re paying for gas, groceries, or a candy bar has gone up, you are correct. Inflation is affecting the U.S. now more than ever, and rural areas have it worse than others.

He continued to say that he purchases produce at skyrocketing prices, especially products such as chicken, beef, pork, dairy and eggs. 

"There [are] supply chain issues…a myriad of reasons why there [are]… overall inflationary pressures…gas prices," Good explained.  

The $40 charge for an air conditioning guy to come look at my AC units, we're in the Deep South, it's getting hot again… He has to make the money…to pay for his truck to come out to service us… I get it."

Overall consumer inflation hit 8.3% in April, a 40-year high, with food and fuel costs even higher. Annually, the price of unleaded gas is up 44%, eggs 22.6% and milk 14.7%, as tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.

Last week, the Federal Reserve warned it may continue to raise interest rates until it sees inflation drop.

The Mississippi restaurant owner noted that he had to, unfortunately, "pass" the prices along to his customers and that he feels "blessed" to have loyal diners. 

"We're blessed that folks love our restaurants, and we give great value in terms of service, quality, experience."

FOX Business' Suzanne O'Halloran contributed to this report. 