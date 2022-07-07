Expand / Collapse search
Miami's economy 'on fire' despite other major cities' financial slide

Mayor Francis Suarez touts cryptocurrency as 'very significant' to the Florida city's boom on 'Mornings with Maria'

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez discusses the city’s financial boom as more companies prove they can continue to be a massive market maker away from New York City or Chicago. video

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, Miami Mayor Francis Saurez touted the revolutionary "ecosystem" that cryptocurrency has provided as the city continues to thrive in various economic sectors. 

FRANCIS SUAREZ: It's on fire. Our tax base grew by 12% year over year. We've transferred over $2 trillion in assets under-managed companies in the last two years. Our venture capital pipeline grew by 400% year over year. It's amazing what following some basic principles will do for a city like keeping taxes low, keeping people safe, keeping homeless low. We are at a 2013-year low in homelessness where our tax rate is at a 1960s low and our homicide rate is at a 1950s low. 

So if you keep people safe, you focus on quality of life, it's an incredible difference from what people are seeing in other major cities across America. And we now live in a decentralized world where you don't have to physically be somewhere to be able to be successful. And people like Ken Griffin are proving that. When Citadel moved to Palm Beach initially during the pandemic, they prove that they could be a massive market maker and not have to be in New York or Chicago. And now he's made the move. So we're excited to have Ken Griffin and his family in Miami.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez provides perspective on the cryptocurrency and how it has contributed to the Miami economy on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Miami mayor continues to get paid in bitcoin amid ‘crypto winter’

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez provides perspective on the cryptocurrency and how it has contributed to the Miami economy on ‘Mornings with Maria.’