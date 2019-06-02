Mexico to begin talks with US on Monday over Trump tariff threat

Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Sunday she will meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday in Washington in the midst of growing trade tensions between the two nations.

The planned meeting comes as President Trump threatened to impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from Mexico beginning June 10 in an effort to get the country to prevent undocumented migrants from entering the U.S. The tax could increase to 25 percent and remain at that level “unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory,” the White House said.

Mexico’s undersecretary for foreign trade, Luz Ma de la Mora, said in a tweet that Marquez and Ross will analyze the business relationship between Mexico and the U.S. and that the country has become America’s largest trading partner in 2019.

Marquez and Ross scheduled the meeting while in El Salvador, where both attended the inauguration of the country’s new president, Nayib Bukele.

Meanwhile, Trump said in a tweet Sunday that Mexico “could solve the Border Crisis in one day if they so desired,” and that the U.S. wants “action, not talk.”

“Mexico is sending a big delegation to talk about the Border. Problem is, they’ve been “talking” for 25 years,” the president tweeted. “We want action, not talk. They could solve the Border Crisis in one day if they so desired. Otherwise, our companies and jobs are coming back to the USA!”