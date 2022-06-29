McDonald’s Texas restaurants donate $250K to Uvalde community after mass shooting

More than 1,000 McDonald’s locations across Texas managed to raise $250,000 for the Uvalde community after last month’s horrific mass shooting at an elementary school.

Last Thursday, participating locations held a lunchtime fundraiser, donating 10% of their sales to the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.

"I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy," McDonald’s owner/operator Manuel Pacheco said in a release. "This shows how Texans come together in times of tragedy to lift each other up."

The Robb School Memorial Fund will directly benefit those who were impacted by the mass shooting on May 24, 2022. On that day an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 21 people – 19 of whom were children.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio is serving family members from Uvalde and has created a special fund to help those impact by the mass shooting.

