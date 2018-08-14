McDonald’s details $6 billion US restaurant modernization

McDonald’s announced details Tuesday of its $6 billion planned U.S. restaurant modernization, which will include updating dining rooms and digital self-order kiosks, among other changes.

Earlier this year the company announced that it would invest some $6 billion over the next few years to accelerate the overhaul of its U.S. outlets and the digitization of its restaurants when releasing its fourth-quarter results.

On Tuesday, the company and its franchisees provided further details about the investments they would make to modernize its restaurants.

McDonald’s will modernize its dining rooms with globally and locally inspired decor, install new furniture and refresh exterior designs and digital self-order kiosks, remodel counters to allow for new table service, add digital menu boards inside and at the drive-through, designate parking spots for curbside pickup through mobile order and pay and expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.

McDonald's has also recently introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants.

The investments will take place in 2018 and 2019 and will include 360 restaurants in Pennsylvania, 140 in Colorado, 360 in New York, 840 in Texas, 550 in California, 90 in Nevada, 170 in Washington state, 215 in Wisconsin, 400 in Michigan, 121 in Oklahoma, 410 in Illinois, 250 in Virginia, 15 in Washington, D.C., 430 in North Carolina, 140 in Massachusetts, 340 in Georgia, 270 in Indiana, 380 in Ohio and 240 in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.