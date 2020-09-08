Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

McConnell’s GOP coronavirus relief package details revealed

It builds on previous stimulus actions but also includes significant liability protection amid COVID-19

close
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reacts to positive jobs numbers in wake of coronavirus pandemic.video

Kudlow: We've had a spectacular economic recovery

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reacts to positive jobs numbers in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will unveil a new stimulus proposal that builds on previous stimulus actions but also includes significant liability protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business has obtained a memo circulated among GOP political advisers — a memo that lays out the main aspects of the bill, including liability protection, a continuation of some federal unemployment benefits, additional small business funding, assistance to the postal service, and educational and child care support.

At the heart of the memo is what McConnell has put at the heart of the plan: liability protection. Businesses have been worried they will be slammed with personal injury lawsuits if they reopen and employees contract COVID-19 on the job. This federal protection is expected to allow business owners to reopen with greater certainty they won't be on the hook for coronavirus-related liability.

An official for McConnell’s office declined to comment on the memo but referred us to a statement the senator made earlier in the day highlighting the efforts the GOP has made to get relief to Americans.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined to comment.