McConnell’s GOP coronavirus relief package details revealed

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will unveil a new stimulus proposal that builds on previous stimulus actions but also includes significant liability protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX Business has obtained a memo circulated among GOP political advisers — a memo that lays out the main aspects of the bill, including liability protection, a continuation of some federal unemployment benefits, additional small business funding, assistance to the postal service, and educational and child care support.

At the heart of the memo is what McConnell has put at the heart of the plan: liability protection. Businesses have been worried they will be slammed with personal injury lawsuits if they reopen and employees contract COVID-19 on the job. This federal protection is expected to allow business owners to reopen with greater certainty they won't be on the hook for coronavirus-related liability.

An official for McConnell’s office declined to comment on the memo but referred us to a statement the senator made earlier in the day highlighting the efforts the GOP has made to get relief to Americans.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined to comment.