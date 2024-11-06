Expand / Collapse search
ECONOMY
Massachusetts voters pass measure giving Uber, Lyft drivers greenlight to unionize

The measure comes amid a years-long battle over whether drivers should be considered employees entitled to benefits and wages

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives ride-share drivers for app-based companies like Uber and Lyft the greenlight to unionize. 

The Massachusetts measure, known as "Question 3," would allow ride-share drivers considered independent contractors to collectively bargain over pay and benefits. 

Under the National Labor Relations Act, drivers for Uber and Lyft – which includes around 70,000 in Massachusetts – do not have the right to organize

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are threatening to leave Minneapolis over a new mandate guaranteeing a minimum wage for drivers.

A sign for ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft. (Smith Collections/Gado via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Under Question 3, drivers could form a union after collecting from at least 25% of active drivers in Massachusetts. The measure would allow companies to form associations, allowing them to jointly negotiate with the union during state-supervised talks. 

FOX Business reached out to both Uber and Lyft for a response. 

"With the passage of this ballot measure, we look forward to working collaboratively on its implementations and addressing some of the language concerns we have during the legislative session next year," a spokesperson for Lyft told FOX Business. 

Uber did not respond before publication. 

Uber headquarters

Uber headquarters in San Francisco.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Question 3 comes amid a years-long battle in the U.S. over whether ride-share drivers should be considered independent contractors or employees entitled to benefits and wages.

Supporters have said the ballot measure could provide a model for other states to let Uber and Lyft drivers unionize and inspire efforts to organize them around the U.S.

Reuters contributed to this report. 