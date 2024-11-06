Massachusetts voters pass measure giving Uber, Lyft drivers greenlight to unionize

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives ride-share drivers for app-based companies like Uber and Lyft the greenlight to unionize.

The Massachusetts measure, known as "Question 3," would allow ride-share drivers considered independent contractors to collectively bargain over pay and benefits.

Under the National Labor Relations Act, drivers for Uber and Lyft – which includes around 70,000 in Massachusetts – do not have the right to organize.

Under Question 3, drivers could form a union after collecting from at least 25% of active drivers in Massachusetts. The measure would allow companies to form associations, allowing them to jointly negotiate with the union during state-supervised talks.

MACHINISTS UNION REJECTS BOEING CONTRACT OFFER, EXTENDING STRIKE

FOX Business reached out to both Uber and Lyft for a response.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LYFT LYFT INC. 14.40 +0.60 +4.35% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 74.36 +0.21 +0.28%

"With the passage of this ballot measure, we look forward to working collaboratively on its implementations and addressing some of the language concerns we have during the legislative session next year," a spokesperson for Lyft told FOX Business.

Uber did not respond before publication.

Question 3 comes amid a years-long battle in the U.S. over whether ride-share drivers should be considered independent contractors or employees entitled to benefits and wages.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Supporters have said the ballot measure could provide a model for other states to let Uber and Lyft drivers unionize and inspire efforts to organize them around the U.S.

Reuters contributed to this report.