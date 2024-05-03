Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Maryland officials say Baltimore Key Bridge rebuild could cost $1.9B

Cost estimate for Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild come as insurer readies $350 million payout related to the collapse

close
Maryland Motor Truck Association President and CEO Louis Campion on the recovery and impact to the trucking industry from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. video

Baltimore is going to have to work hard to attract shippers back to our terminals: Louis Campion

Maryland Motor Truck Association President and CEO Louis Campion on the recovery and impact to the trucking industry from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The cost of rebuilding Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge could reach nearly $2 billion, Maryland officials said this week, as the state filed insurance claims related to the collapse.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said the state plans to have the rebuild completed by fall of 2028, with total costs estimated to reach between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Francis Scott Key Bridge following a collapse into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The agency said federal funding, insurance proceeds and other reimbursements will bring a variety of resources toward the rebuild and recovery effort.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chubb, the insurer of the bridge, was preparing to cut a $350 million payout for the state's full coverage of the structure.

BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE: FIFTH BODY RECOVERED FROM FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE WRECKAGE

The payout is likely to be the first of many related to the disaster that analysts have said might cost insurers up to $4 billion, making it a record shipping insurance loss.

Baltimore Bridge collapse

The Francis Scott Key Bridge and the Dali cargo vessel pictured on March 29, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The tragedy that killed six people occurred after a Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali, collided with the landmark bridge.

FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE COLLALPSE: FAST FACTS ABOUT THE PORT OF BALTIMORE

The FBI has also launched a criminal probe into the incident that led to the closure of one of the busiest U.S. ports.

Salvage personnel work to clear wreckage after the cargo ship Dali crashed into and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on April 2, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Journal said Chubb, along with Maryland and the families of the victims of the crash, will likely sue the ship owner and others to recoup losses from the crash.

FOX Business reached out to Chubb for comment.

Reuters contributed to this report.