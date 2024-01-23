Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Market expert warns US real estate is a 'slow-moving train wreck'

Commercial real estate could see $700 billion default, billionaire CEO predicted

close
Peebles Corporation founder and CEO Don Peebles and The Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald analyze market trends and the state of real estate. video

Real estate market headed towards 'slow-moving train wreck': Larry McDonald

Peebles Corporation founder and CEO Don Peebles and The Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald analyze market trends and the state of real estate.

A New York Times bestselling author and a real estate entrepreneur have started to echo similar warning signs amid "massive" issues within the commercial sector.

"It's a slow-moving train wreck," The Bear Traps Report founder Larry McDonald said on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. "This is why the Fed is the beast in the market, it has the Fed by a stranglehold because it's close to $2 trillion of maturities in the commercial real estate space. And then, if you look at high-yield leverage loans and investment grade bonds in the U.S. corporate market, it's another $1.9 trillion. So the Fed is going to be forced this year to cut rates dramatically."

"These buildings cannot service the debt," Peebles Corporation founder and CEO Don Peebles added on the panel. "They're worth a fraction of what the original values were when these loans were made. And you're going to see massive defaults because there's no solution in many of these instances."

Their comments are strikingly similar to Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick’s warning last week that a "generational" shift was on the horizon, painting a "very ugly" picture for America’s real estate market in 2024.

PAYING RENT STILL A PROBLEM FOR 24% OF RENTERS

"I think $700 billion could default… The lenders are going to have to do things with them. They're going to be selling. It's going to be a generational change in real estate coming, end of 2024 and all of 2025. We will be talking about real estate being just a massive change, $700 billion to $1 trillion in defaults coming," Lutnick stressed to Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Don Peebles and Larry McDonald

Larry McDonald and Don Peebles discussed commercial real estate in a "Mornings with Maria" panel Tuesday. (Fox News)

The factors causing default worries is "two-fold," Peebles explained: "One, that these buildings, the contract vacancy rates have increased significantly, up to about 20% in places like New York City, for example. And then of that remaining 80%, less than half of it gets occupied. And that's because there's been a seismic shift on how people work and where they are working."

McDonald agreed with Peebles’ analysis, and both argued the "only way" to help the situation and slow down the default process is with "aggressive rate cuts" from the Federal Reserve.

close
Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick reveals his economic strategy regarding inflation and weighs in on the U.S. real estate market. video

There is a ‘generational change’ in real estate coming at the end of 2024: Howard Lutnick

Cantor Fitzgerald Chairman and CEO Howard Lutnick reveals his economic strategy regarding inflation and weighs in on the U.S. real estate market.

"What happened was a one-two punch. COVID changed how people work. The fundamentals were going against New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and other places. And then interest rates ran up very rapidly, so there was no way out," Peebles noted. "I think that lower interest rates will save some buildings. They will save some property owners, but, not a majority of them."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Jason Oppenheim, Oppenheim Group president and star of ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Selling the OC,' speaks to Fox News Digital about California’s mansion tax, slowing development and filming their next season. video

Jason Oppenheim: We’re ‘not immune’ to real estate market pressures

Jason Oppenheim, Oppenheim Group president and star of ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Selling the OC,' speaks to Fox News Digital about California’s mansion tax, slowing development and filming their next season.

"I completely agree," McDonald chimed in. "I think somewhere between like March, April, May, the probability of a soft landing in the eyes of Wall Street is going to come down dramatically. And that beast in the market, because of this emerging credit risk, all these maturities within the next two years, that eventually triggers a significant rate cut in the middle of the year."

"And remember, this is the most progressive Fed we've ever seen," McDonald continued. "It's a very left-leaning Fed. So they're going to try to help the current White House. They'll do everything possible."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Kayla Bailey contributed to this report.