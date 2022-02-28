Maersk considers suspending shipping container deliveries to, from Russia

Danish shipping company Maersk announced Monday that it is considering suspending container deliveries to and from Russia in an effort to comply with widespread sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

"In light of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we at A.P. Moller - Maersk are closely monitoring and preparing to comply with the ever-evolving sanctions and restrictions imposed against Russia while we safeguard our operations and our people in consideration of the constant developing situation," the company said in a statement. "Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland."

MOSCOW SUSPENDS STOCK TRADING UNTIL MARCH 5

The company said it would do its "utmost" to deliver cargo already on the water to its intended destination.

"We have a sharp focus on safeguarding reefer containers and keeping cold chain operations as stable as possible, as the commodities include important goods such as groceries and pharmaceuticals," the statement continued. "We are doing everything possible to prevent risk to the above cargo and in turn risk to the end-users in need of these commodities."

In addition, the company noted that its air services would be affected due to growing airspace restrictions against Russia.

The move comes after Maersk announced on Friday that it would stop accepting shipping container bookings to and from Ukraine until further notice.

Maersk emphasized that the security and well-being of its employees is a top priority and that it has put plans in place to ensure its impacted workers and their families get the support they need. As of Feb. 24, all Maersk employees have been instructed to work from home, away from any conflict areas.

"We have global coverage for any customer requests coming to the Ukraine Customer Experience teams. Normal requests will be handled as usual, but we ask for patience as global teams handle country-specific requests," the statement concluded. "Giving you the best ability to manage your supply chain is of the utmost importance to us and we are working to give you everything you need to run your global logistics in these circumstances. We expect to be able to share more information with you later today."

Maersk has been active in Russia since 1992, connecting the country's ports of St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk, Vladivostok, Vostochny and Kaliningrad to key global markets.

Maersk shares slipped over 3% on Monday following the latest announcement.