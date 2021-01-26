Levi and Target team up to create lifestyle collection, invests $200 million in employee bonuses

Levi Strauss & Co. is branching out from classic American blue jeans in a new partnership with Target that will feature more than 100 items for the home, pets, clothes, and accessories.

Target CEO Brian Cornell and Levi's CEO Chip Bergh believe the new Levi's products will eventually turn into collectors' items, the Associated Press reports.

Vintage denim pieces by Levi's are already treasures to some collectors, with clothing going on eBay right now for up to $15,000.

The new items, including tableware, quilts, and pillows, will be available in most Target stores Feb. 28.

"We immediately connected on our mutual passion for purposeful and timeless design, with sustainability and quality at the core of everything we do," said Karyn Hillman, chief product officer at Levi’s. "We dialed up the best elements of our two iconic brands and discovered fresh new ways to create truly unique products to be enjoyed for years to come.”

It's an opportune time for Levi's and Target to partner up on home goods, as Americans are spending more time at home than ever before due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The home goods collaboration is the latest evolution for the two companies' partnership, as Levi's first started selling its affordable Denizen denim brand in Target stores in 2011 and expanded with its Red Tab brand in Target stores two years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.