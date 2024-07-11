Las Vegas Mirage has $1.6M up for grabs before closure next week

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Before the last volcano erupts in front of the Mirage on the Las Vegas strip, the resort's casino must give away $1.6 million to gamblers.

The Mirage is currently hosting a "progressive finale cash giveaway" until July 16, which is just one day shy of when it is expected to close its doors for good, ahead of a rebranding to "Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas," with an opening date slated for 2027.

Those looking to win can do so by playing different table games and slot machines. As for why it is required, that is attributed to a Nevada law regarding progressive jackpots that says casinos must pay them all out before shutting down, KABC-TV reported.

ICONIC MIRAGE CASINO IN LAS VEGAS CLOSING, REBRANDING WITH GUITAR-SHAPED HARD ROCK HOTEL

The money needs to be distributed before the casino ceases gaming operations, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

The Mirage has been an icon on the Strip for decades, since opening in 1989 as the first mega-resort. Its success sparked a building boom in the 1990s for other large resorts, forever transforming the way the tourist hot spot does business.

At the time of opening, the Mirage was the world's most expensive resort, when developer Steve Wynn opened it for $630 million. It was Wynn’s first major casino on the Strip.

LAS VEGAS OPENS FIRST CASINO IN 2 YEARS ON $780 MILLION PROPERTY CATERING MORE TO LOCALS THAN TOURISTS

"As we prepare to start a new era, we'll be taking a look back into the history of The Mirage over the coming weeks," the Mirage wrote on its Facebook page on July 1, calling for patrons to share images of their favorite memories.

Many have said they are going to miss the hotel and casino and disagree with the closure, going as far as to say they will miss the atrium and grounds surrounding the casino.

"Stayed at the fabulous Mirage many times since 1990," one Facebook user wrote in response to the Mirage's post. "My favorite LV hotel/casino!"

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I would try other strip hotels and resorts but would always come back to The Mirage," a Facebook user who noted it was the first resort she ever stayed at in Las Vegas 20 years ago. "It felt like home. From the valet and bell services employees to housekeeping, food services and casino employees, I was always treated exceptionally well."

Hard Rock International said more than 3,000 employees will be laid off as a result of the closure, and it expects to pay out $80 million in severance.

FOX Business' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.