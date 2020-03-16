Larry Kudlow vows White House will do 'whatever it takes' to stem coronavirus pandemonium

President Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday vowed the White House will do "whatever it takes" to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic and protect the U.S. economy as American life came screeching to a halt.

"We will reach for every available way to mitigate and stem both the health side and the economic side," Kudlow told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "Absolutely."

Kudlow's comments came as global confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, neared 175,000 and deaths topped 6,500. In the U.S., there are 3,813 reported cases and 69 deaths, according to a database run by Johns Hopkins University.

Despite a drastic emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve, an $8.3 billion aid package signed last week and efforts by the Trump administration and House Democrats to pass another stimulus bill, stocks were down sharply on Monday, raising concerns that the U.S. central bank’s most dramatic move since the 2008 financial crisis won’t be enough to quell panic as the coronavirus gains foothold in the U.S.

"We will use whatever powers there are from the federal government and the executive branch and the legislative branch," Kudlow said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.