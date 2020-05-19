Kudlow says China will not sell US debt despite coronavirus feud

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday he does not believe China will sell U.S. debt, despite escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I don’t believe they’ll sell our debt, because those are the crown jewels of their foreign exchange reserves," Kudlow told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo. "And of course they would lose even more money by doing that. It’s like catching a falling knife."

Beijing is the second-largest owner of U.S. government debt, holding more than $1.1 trillion worth of treasuries.

The latest flare-up has reignited concerns that China could weaponize its holdings and flood the markets with U.S. bonds. Last week, President Trump and other White House officials directed a government retirement fund to halt ts plans to invest in Chinese stocks this year.

At issue was whether administrators of the Thrift Savings Plan — a retirement savings plan similar to a 401(k) for federal employees and members of the military — should be allowed to move to a benchmark index that includes Chinese companies the U.S. has accused of committing human rights abuses.

"Look, the solution here is for the Chinese to open up their investment system and to play according to the rules set by long-time authorities in the U.S.," Kudlow said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.