Kudlow: Trump to make 'very important' announcement on reopening US economy in next day or two

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that President Trump plans to make some "very important announcements" in the next day or two about when the U.S. economy can begin to reopen following prolonged stay-at-home measures adopted to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Main street folks, middle-class, blue-collar folks, we want to get them back to work as soon as we safely can," Kudlow told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "The country is ready to go back to work."

With some signs the virus has started to plateau in New York, the American epicenter, and a lower-than-projected death toll, Trump has indicated a desire to roll back some of the mitigation measures.

"I'm going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it's the right decision," Trump said Friday at the White House. "It's the biggest decision I've ever had to make."

According to Kudlow, Trump is considering a "rolling" reentry, of certain parts of the country. It's a strategy that's been echoed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert.

“I think it could probably start at least in some ways maybe next month,” Fauci told CNN on Sunday. “We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, ‘OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on.’ If so, do it. If not, then just continue to hunker down.”

More than 40 states have issued stay-at-home orders, according to the National Governors Association, and many have ordered businesses deemed non-essential to close, bringing the economy to a grinding halt.

