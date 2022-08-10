Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky

Kentucky's Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is investing $25 million into operations, will create 110 jobs

Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC will open their second location in Bowling Green, KY

A logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets, according to a statement Tuesday from Beshear's office.

"This investment highlights the continued growth of existing businesses in our state, which play an integral role in building a brighter future for Kentuckians," Beshear said.

Company leaders will co-develop and lease a facility in Bowling Green in partnership with Sunnyside Gott REIG for office and warehousing space. It will be the company’s second location in the community.

A Kentucky company has invested $25 million into new operations, which is expected to create 110 jobs. (Fox News)

Work on the project is expected to begin in October and be completed by January 2024.

"We are excited to develop a new corporate office, warehouse space and a truck facility to support our operations in Bowling Green and Warren County," Bluegrass Supply Chain CEO John Higgins said.