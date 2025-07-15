Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Dimon
Published

JPMorgan CEO reveals what's keeping the American economy strong despite global challenges

Jamie Dimon points to Republican tax reform as positive for economic outlook while warning of potential risks

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday said that while the U.S. economy has stayed strong through the second quarter of this year, there remain potential stumbling blocks to the economic outlook.

Dimon said that the "U.S. economy has remained resilient" and noted that while there are potential boosts coming from the enactment of Republicans' tax and spending package, other headwinds could dampen the economic outlook going forward.

"The finalization of tax reform and potential deregulation are positive for the economic outlook. However, significant risks persist — including from tariffs and trade uncertainty, worsening geopolitical conditions, high fiscal deficits and elevated asset prices," Dimon said Tuesday.

Dimon said that JPMorgan tends to be measured when it makes projections due to the past crises that emerged and caught many off guard.

JAMIE DIMON CRITICIZES ZOHRAN MAMDANI AS 'MARXIST,' BLASTS DEMOCRATS' DEI PUSH: 'BIG HEARTS AND LITTLE BRAIN'

Jamie Dimon gestures during interview

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that while the US economy is resilient, there are a number of potential risks to the outlook. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Our forecasting of the future is very complex. You probably heard me say that sometimes it's a complete waste of time. Most people cannot really pick inflection points," he explained.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 286.30 -2.39 -0.83%

The CEO of the nation's largest bank also discussed President Donald Trump's dispute with the Federal Reserve and its leadership. 

Trump has repeatedly called for the Fed to cut interest rates, mocking Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell with derisive comments and publicly mulling an effort to fire him.

GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS UNDERMINING CENTRAL BANK INDEPENDENCE HAS ECONOMIC REPERCUSSIONS

Jamie Dimon visits Shanghai, China

Dimon warned against the Trump administration attempting to oust Fed Chair Jerome Powell. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The president has said he won't attempt to fire Powell, which he lacks the legal authority to do except for cause, though his allies have suggested a renovation project at the Fed's headquarters that has experienced cost overruns could provide cause for an attempted termination.

"The president said he's not going to try to remove Jay Powell," Dimon told reporters on a conference call. "The independence of the Fed is absolutely critical, and not just for the current Fed chairman, who I respect, but for the next Fed chairman."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Playing around with the Fed can often have adverse consequences, absolutely the opposite of what you might be hoping for," Dimon added.

Reuters contributed to this report. 