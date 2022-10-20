Expand / Collapse search
Jobless claims unexpectedly drop to 214,000

Economists expected unemployment applications to rise last week

The Fitz-Gerald Group principal Keith Fitz-Gerald and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle discuss the stock markets volatile reaction to the Fed's rate hike on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Fed wants millions of Americans to lose jobs, cost of everything to go up: Fitz-Gerald

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped to a three-week low last week, a sign the labor market remains extremely tight despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it down. 

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show applications for the week ended Oct. 15 fell to 214,000 from the downwardly revised 226,000 recorded a week earlier. That is also below the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 