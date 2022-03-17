Jobless claims inch lower to 214,000 as workers remain in high demand
Economists expected 220,000 workers to file for unemployment benefits last week
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declined last week, the latest sign that business demand for workers remains elevated amid an ongoing labor shortage.
Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended March. 12 fell to 214,000 from an upwardly revised 229,000 a week earlier, beating the 220,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.