Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

Jobless claims inch lower to 214,000 as workers remain in high demand

Economists expected 220,000 workers to file for unemployment benefits last week

close
FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reports on the 'strong' February jobs report.  video

February jobs blow past expectations with 678,000 additions

FOX Business' Cheryl Casone reports on the 'strong' February jobs report. 

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declined last week, the latest sign that business demand for workers remains elevated amid an ongoing labor shortage. 

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended March. 12 fell to 214,000 from an upwardly revised 229,000 a week earlier, beating the 220,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.